Tano Bistro

We graciously welcome you to your newly rebuilt oasis in the heart of downtown Loveland. You will be greeted with the warmest and friendliest people as you enjoy a full-sensory food experience. Whether nestled inside the dining room, relaxing in the lounge, gathering in our private dining rooms or outside on the new rooftop view deck overlooking the charm of Loveland, the tantalizing chemistry of Tano Bistro’s food, ambiance and service create a community-forming experience.

204 W Loveland Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (2064 reviews)

Popular Items

Ricotta and Honey$12.00
Ricotta + Cranberry + Honey + Persimmon + Crostini + Spiced Pepita
Spinach Dip$8.00
Three Cheese + Tri-Colored Flour Tano Tortilla Chips
Fish Tacos$14.00
Street Style Blackened Mahi + Salsa Verde Salsa + Guacamole + Salsa Roja + Flour Tortilla + Corn Tortilla Strips + Feta
Pulled Pork$13.00
Blackberry BBQ Pork + Tobasco Slaw + Cheddar + brioche bun
The Agave Burger$15.00
6oz hand-pattied + poblano agave bacon jam + pepper relish + smoked cheddar + guacamole + arugula + brioche bun
Bistro House Salad$8.00
baby greens + gorgonzola + toasted almond + dried cranberry + white balsamic vinaigrette
Tuscan Chicken$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast + Fried Zucchini + Mozzarella + Prosciutto + Spinach Aioli + Fried Spinach + Focaccia
Cobb Salad$16.00
Grilled Chicken + Bacon + Onion + Smoked Cheddar + Egg + Guacamole + Tomato + Ranch
Crab Cake$15.00
Maryland Style Crab Cake + Pepper Tartar Sauce + Buffalo Slaw
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

204 W Loveland Ave

Loveland OH

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

