We graciously welcome you to your newly rebuilt oasis in the heart of downtown Loveland. You will be greeted with the warmest and friendliest people as you enjoy a full-sensory food experience. Whether nestled inside the dining room, relaxing in the lounge, gathering in our private dining rooms or outside on the new rooftop view deck overlooking the charm of Loveland, the tantalizing chemistry of Tano Bistro’s food, ambiance and service create a community-forming experience.



204 W Loveland Ave • $$