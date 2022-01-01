Tantalum Long Beach
Exotic Waterfront Dining, serving California Coastal Cuisine with an Asian Soul. Live Entertainment 6 nights a week.
6272 E Pacific Coast HwyLong Beach, CA 90803
Location
Long Beach CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
