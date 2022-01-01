Go
Tantalum Long Beach

Exotic Waterfront Dining, serving California Coastal Cuisine with an Asian Soul. Live Entertainment 6 nights a week.

6272 E Pacific Coast HwyLong Beach, CA 90803

Location

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
