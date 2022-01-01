Go
Toast

Tantay

Central Michigan's first and only Peruvian gastronomic experience! Come give us a try and enjoy the taste of Peru.

1615 E Kalamazoo

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Papa a la Huancaina - VEGETARIAN$8.00
A filling traditional appetizer. Resting on a bed of chard, these perfectly boiled potatoes are topped with a zesty Peruvian Huancaina sauce, and garnished with microgreens. GLUTEN FREE. Contains dairy.
Veggie Saltado - VEGAN Stir Fry$12.50
This complex, flavorful, vegetable stir fry is packed with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and Peruvian spices. Served with rice and crispy rustic potatoes. Contains Tamari, garlic, and ginger.
La Diosa - VEGAN SALAD$8.50
Freshly prepared with crisp, hand-pulled kale, filling lentils and barley, juicy cherry tomatoes, and a homemade tahini dressing. NOT GLUTEN FREE.
Contains tahini.
TANTAY & GOGI 2 - VEGAN Family Bundle$35.00
This time around we are going VEGAN!
1. Gochu - Glaze w/ Tofu
2. Vegan Egg Rolls
3. Red Lentil Soup
4. Veggie Stir Fry
5. 2 - Pineapple Dragon Refreshers from CULTURED CAFE
Aji de Gallina - Chicken Stew$14.50
Hand shredded chicken folded into a delicious, creamy Peruvian sauce with just the right amount of spice. Our secret? Aji Amarillo peppers: A vegetable native to Peru and quite hard to find in the US! Served with rice. NOT GLUTEN FREE.
Contains dairy.
Solterito de Quinoa - VEGETARIAN SALAD$8.00
Our superfood salad stuffed with quinoa, queso fresco, beans, charred corn, tomatoes, red onions, citrus, and huacatay (a Andean black mint). GLUTEN FREE.
Typically shared as a side/appetizer, but can also be enjoyed on its own as an entree.
Contains dairy.
Aji de Champiñones - Mushroom Stew (VEGETARIAN)$12.50
This vegetarian dish is created with tender mushrooms cooked in a creamy sauce that packs just the right amount of spice. Served with rice. NOT GLUTEN FREE.
Contains dairy.
Picarones$7.00
Peruvian style donut made from squash and sweet potato.
VEGAN. Contains GLUTEN.
Pollo Saltado - Chicken Stir Fry$14.50
A chicken stir fry with an Andean twist! Tender chicken cooked with delicious onions, peppers, and Peruvian seasoning. Served with rice and crispy rustic potatoes. Contains: soy, ginger, garlic, and oyster sauce.
See full menu

Location

1615 E Kalamazoo

Lansing MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

TATSE

No reviews yet

American African Eats

Arcadia Restaurant and Brewpub

No reviews yet

More than a Brew Pub. More than BBQ. Cocktails. House Beer. Guest Handles. Burgers. Tacos. Great Apps. Great Place to catch the game!

Avenue Cafe/Ruckus Ramen

No reviews yet

Pick up and delivery available, follow us on facebook for promotions and daily specials. We now have e-gift cards available too! Thank you very much for supporting us, please reach out to us at 517.999.7549 if you have allergy concerns or general questions.

American Fifth Spirits

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston