Go
Toast

Tanuki Sake Bar

Sake Bar With Amazing Japanese Style Tapas For You To Enjoy!

4191 ADAMS AVE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Rainbow Roll$16.00
Inside: crab, avocado & cucumber.
Top: tuna, salmon, & hamachi
Salmon Teriyaki (Salad/Miso)$13.00
Comes w/ rice, miso soup, & salad
Salmon Nigiri$5.00
Maguro Jalapeno Roll$19.00
Inside: blue fin tuna, green onion, cucumber, & cilantro.
Top: tuna & jalapeño
Shrimp Tempura Roll$13.00
Inside: shrimp tempura & avocado.
Top: crunchy tempura
Spicy Tuna Roll$13.00
Spicy tuna, avocado & green onion
Sunomono$6.00
cucumber salad lightly seasoned
in sweet vinegar
California Roll$12.00
Crab, avocado & cucumber
Karaage$7.00
traditional Japanese style
crispy chicken
Hamachi Jalapeno Roll$16.00
Inside: avocado, cucumber, & cilantro.
Top: hamachi & jalapeno
See full menu

Location

4191 ADAMS AVE

San Diego CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kensington Cafe

No reviews yet

Quality food at an affordable price. We are kid friendly, vegetarian/vegan friendly, and dog friendly and hope to be your home away from homes. Come visit us and see our newly expanded outdoor area!

CUCINA sorella

No reviews yet

sorella means little sister in italian and that is just what we are to tracy borkum’s popular cucina urbana. we are a casual california – italian inspired eatery in the same place as memorable ‘hood favorite, kensington grill. experience sorella + enjoy delicious house made pasta, sicilian style pies, wine + spirits.

The Haven Pizzeria

No reviews yet

We hope you enjoy!

Ska Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston