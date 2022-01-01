Go
TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL

Tanuki Sushi bar is a Japanese and Asian restaurant that presents dishes that are both authentic and Contemporary in our very own way. Each dish has been delicately chosen and meticulously garnished with innovative intentions. We are very meticulous in our way of choosing the finest ingredients and raw materials so our customers are presented with the finest dishes, as if we were to cook these dishes for our family in our own home.

3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Miso Soup$4.00
Miso soup with hot sauce, jalapeno chili pepper.
Edamame$5.95
Steamed Japanese soy bean with sea salt.
Crab Rangoon$7.95
Crab meat, cream cheese, water chestnut in crispy wonton served with sweet & sour sauce.
Nama Sake Nigiri$3.50
Salmon
Fire dragon$17.95
Soft shell crab, shrimp tempura, masago, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo topped with spicy tuna, sweet soy sauce and tobiko.
Shrimp Tempura$9.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, masago, mayo wrapped with tempura crunch, sweet soy sauce.
Miso Soup$3.50
Japanese soy bean soup, seaweed, silk tofu, enoki mushroom, scallion, fried shallot
Quebec$8.95
Salmon & Avocado
Spicy Tuna$9.95
Tuna, cucumber, scallion, masago, spicy mayo.
Gyoza$7.95
Chicken pot sticker with soy vinaigrette.
Location

3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE

Chicago IL

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
