Taos Mesa Brewing

Brewpub with locally crafted beer and cider. Wood fired artisanal pizza and skillets.

PIZZA

201 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur • $$

Avg 4.3 (870 reviews)

Popular Items

Mushroom Pizza (contains meat)$21.00
bianca sauce, bacon, ricotta, mushrooms, mozzarella. Topped with greens, balsamic vinaigrette & pecorino cheese
Cheese personal 6"$7.00
mozzarella and San Marzano tomato sauce
Sausage$18.00
Our spiciest pizza. Chile oil, basil oil, Gosar Italian sausage, cherry tomato, pickled onion, green chile, mozzarella
House Salad$10.00
pickled red onion, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives, parmesan and croutons with house dressing
Smokey Quartz$19.00
basil pesto, smoked prosciutto, sun dried tomato, smoked mozzarella, cherry tomato, lemon vinaigrette
Beets and Avocado$13.00
shaved fennel, arugula, and feta cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette
BYO Pizza$10.00
Does NOT Include Mozzarella. Organic unbleached flour from Utah.
Wood Fired Wings$15.00
Blackened wings dressed in a house made spicy honey, topped w/ pickled chile peppers
Pepperoni$17.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano, Zoe's uncured pepperoni, parmesan
Margherita (vegetarian)$14.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, olive oil
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

201 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur

Taos NM

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

