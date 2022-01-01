Tap and Vine
Come in and try some of our amazing food, craft beer and wine! We want to be your new favorite spot!
171 Quinnipiac Street
Popular Items
Location
171 Quinnipiac Street
Wallingford CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
BMuse Cafe - Wallingford
Made with love... and gloves!
Westbrook Lobster
CT-Style Lobster Rolls, Seafood, & Craft Beer
Anthony's Pizzeria & Deli - Wallingford
Come in and enjoy!
Sliders Grill & Bar
Come in and Enjoy