Go
Toast

Tap and Vine

Come in and try some of our amazing food, craft beer and wine! We want to be your new favorite spot!

171 Quinnipiac Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pernil Quesadilla$14.00
Street Corn$8.00
Mac & Cheese$10.00
Sweet & Hot Calamari$14.00
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Black & Bleu Burger$16.00
Tap and Vine Burger$14.00
Sticky-Icky Ribs$16.00
Steak & Cheese Eggrolls$7.00
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
See full menu

Location

171 Quinnipiac Street

Wallingford CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BMuse Cafe - Wallingford

No reviews yet

Made with love... and gloves!

Westbrook Lobster

No reviews yet

CT-Style Lobster Rolls, Seafood, & Craft Beer

Anthony's Pizzeria & Deli - Wallingford

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sliders Grill & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston