American
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
Tap & Barrel
Open today 10:30 AM - 2:00 AM
30 Reviews
$$
1189 Wolcott Rd
Wolcott, CT 06716
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Location
1189 Wolcott Rd, Wolcott CT 06716
Nearby restaurants
Tap & Barrel Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
The Hangry Fork
Come Hangry Leave Happy.
Danny's Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Que Whiskey Kitchen
A cozy corner located in Southington, CT serving fine hand-crafted whiskeys and authentic, slow-smoked barbecue.