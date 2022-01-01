Tap City Grille
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
586 Main Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
586 Main Street
Hyannis MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Embargo
EmBargo Martinis + Tapas
Anejo Mexican Bistro and Beachtree Taqueria
Located in the heart of Main Street Hyannis. Come in and enjoy!
Hyannis Oyster Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Bread + Roses Bookshop and Cafe
We're a bookstore-cafe where good folks like you can gather for good books, good coffee, and good food. (And maybe you can even cause a bit of good trouble.)