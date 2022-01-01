Go
Tap City Grille

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

586 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (1723 reviews)

Popular Items

Caprese Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Tomato, Pesto Aioli & Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze, on a French Bread.
Build Your Pizza$14.00
5 Cheese Blend & Homemade Sauce.
Chicken Pot Pie$16.00
Pulled Chicken, Baby peas, Carrots, Pan Gravy, & Mashed Potatoes.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Sweet Tea Glaze, & Applewood Smoked Bacon.
Cheese Curds$12.00
Beer Battered, Fried, & Served with Fig Jam.
North End$19.00
Hot Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ricotta, & Fresh Mozzarella.
Wings$13.00
Served with Carrots, Celery, & Bleu Cheese.
Mac & Cheese$15.00
Four Cheese Sauce, Cavatappi Pasta, & Bread Crumbs. Add Truffle Oil $3, Buffalo Chicken $4, Grilled Chicken $4, Short Rib $8. Lobster $12
Steak & Cheese$16.00
Shaved Sirloin, Roasted Peppers & Onions, American Cheese, & Served on French Bread.
Build A Burger$14.00
8oz Burger, House Cut Fries, & Beer Pickles.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

586 Main Street

Hyannis MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
