Go
Toast

Tap House Grill Algonquin

Addictive Food and Creative Brews

1508 Randall Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tater Tots$4.99
Mozzarella Planks$11.99
Side Ceasar Salad$3.99
House Salad$5.99
Side Salad$3.99
Fries$4.99
Corn Dog Duo$11.99
Bacon & Ale Wedge$13.99
Bowl Frozen Tundra Beer Cheese Soup$5.99
Cup Frozen Tundra Beer Cheese Soup$4.49
See full menu

Location

1508 Randall Road

Algonquin IL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0264

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Byrds Hot Chicken - Algonquin

No reviews yet

Comfort Food with California Cool

Montarra Grill

No reviews yet

A hidden gem of the Northwest Suburbs. Come enjoy downtown dining without the drive!

SYRUP

No reviews yet

At SYRUP our goal is to provide you with an elevated breakfast and lunch experience. Throughout our menu you'll find quality ingredients like cage free eggs, Tillamook Cheddar, local Butcher On the Block meats and made from scratch syrups.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston