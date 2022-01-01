Go
Tap House Grill - St Charles

3341 w main street

Popular Items

BLACKENED CHICKEN PASTA$12.99
Cavatappi noodles tossed with blackened chicken, tomato basil sauce and Mexican street corn, served with garlic toast
CARROT CAKE$8.99
Three delicious layers of moist cake loaded with shredded carrots and pecans, topped with a real cream cheese icing
TURKEY BURGER$13.99
Our housemade 'all natural' turkey blend, topped with chipotle aioli, avocado, pico do gallo, lettuce and mozzarella, on a toasted potato bun
BLACK BEAN BURGER$12.49
Hand-mixed black beans, pepper and spices, served with avocado, lettuce, corn salsa and chipotle aioli, on a toasted potato bun
THE FARM BURGER$14.49
100% Angus Beef topped with a fried egg, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon and bacon jam, on a toasted potato bun
DOUBLE DECKER, CRISPY BEER-BATTERED CHICKEN MELT$16.49
Beer-battered fried chicken topped with Merkts cheese, lettuce, onion and pickles, on a potato bun
THE ORIGINAL MAC N CHEEZ$13.29
Our 5 Cheese blend sauce poured over cavatappi noodles, topped with toasted mozzarella bread crumbs and baked
TIPSY STOUT BURGER$14.29
Our housemade stout glaze over 100% Angus Beef, covered with Merkts cheddar cheese and crispy haystack onion strings, on a toasted pretzel bun
TAP HOUSE CHOP CHOP$9.99
Romaine, celery, tomato, garbanzo beans, pepperoncini, bacon, bleu and Parmesan cheeses, cucumber and onion, with herb-balsamic vinaigrette
BONELESS WINGS$12.99
Tossed in your favorite signature sauce or dry rub, served with choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Location

st charles IL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
