Tap House at The Square
Self-serve tap house with 50 taps pouring beer, wine and cocktails in an upbeat and fun environment.
1258 Indiana Avenue
Location
St. Marys OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
