American
Bars & Lounges
Tap Room at Hollander Hotel
Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 AM
No reviews yet
421 4th Ave N
Saint Petersburg, FL 33701
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
Location
421 4th Ave N, Saint Petersburg FL 33701
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Foxtail Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
the bier boutique
Stop by or order online for pickup!
We're serving up the best of the Midwest with foods like bison bacon burgers, tater tots, grilled wings, plus soups, salads, and desserts...all made from scratch!!
Pair your meal with a craft beer, cider, cocktail or glass of wine!
Join us for happy hour Mon-Fri 3:30-6:30 for $2 off beer, liquor & wine.
Buckeye Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!
The Left Bank Bistro
WE FEATURE A MENU OF ACCESSIBLE FRENCH-STYLE FARE WITH AN ARTIST INSPIRED COCKTAIL MENU