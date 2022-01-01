Go
Toast

Tap Society

Come in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4555 Grand Ave S • $$

Avg 4.6 (1062 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Cheeseburger$8.50
1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with American cheese.
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Chicken tenders served with french fries and choice of dressing
Double Cheeseburger$14.00
Two 1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patties served with American cheese, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
Hamburger$9.50
1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
Fig and Goat Cheese Burger$13.00
1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with goat cheese, fig jam, dried figs and caramelized onions.
Impossible Cheeseburger$14.50
1/4 pound Impossible veggie patty served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
Cheese Curds$10.00
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds served with ranch dressing and Tap Society Sauce
Cheeseburger$10.00
1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with American cheese, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.00
1/4 pound Minnesota grown beef patty served with American cheese, bacon, house made Tap sauce and caramelized onions.
Chocolate Shake$8.00
Chocolate shake topped with whip cream and a cherry
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4555 Grand Ave S

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brasa Rotisserie

No reviews yet

American Creole Cooking. Delicious, nourishing food inspired by the traditional ingredients and flavors Latin America & Southern U.S.. Our kitchen is supplied with many locally sourced products, 100% natural meats, eggs and dairy. We also feature organic ingredients, fair trade coffee & teas.

Victors 1959 Cafe

No reviews yet

Combining the sizzle of a mambo in Havana, the love from an Abuela's kitchen, and the particular tenacity of Minneapolis.
We love turning you on to Cuban food!

Revival - Nicollet

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Khaluna

No reviews yet

Enjoy a relaxing night full of food and drink

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston