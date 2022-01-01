Go
Toast

Tap Trailhouse

The beers are coming! To those with a hint of hunger or thirst, you will find something of interest at THE TAP TRAILHOUSE

19 Union Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

19 Union Street

Boston MA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:29 am, 10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cinis

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wen's Noodle Tremont

No reviews yet

It is our honor to bring you the most distinguished rice noodle from Yunan China. Yunan rice noodle also called Cross bridge noodle(过桥米线).

Mooo - Boston

No reviews yet

Mooo....
A modern steakhouse in the Beacon Hill neighborhood of Boston putting modern spins on classic steakhouse dishes by Chef/Owner Jamie Mammano.

Falafel King - Boston Washington St

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston