Go
Toast

Tap Union Freehouse

tap room • bottle shop • social

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL

1300 Washington St • $$

Avg 4.7 (241 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Pork Tacos$8.99
house-smoked pork, coconut lime slaw, cilantro.
Classic Philly$13.99
house roast beef, bell peppers, onion, mushrooms and cheese.
Grilled Cheese$12.49
house smoked cheddar, provolone, house made garlic dijon, and sautéed mushrooms.
Cubano$13.99
a hot pressed sandwich of smoked pork, shaved ham, swiss, house pickle, garlic dijon mayo and touch of strawberry jam.
Beet Marinated Deviled Eggs$7.99
with a touch of horseradish and cream cheese
Turkey Bacon$13.99
house smoked turkey breast, bacon, cranberry, cream cheese, lettuce & tomato.
Wedge Salad$10.00
Iceberg wedge, house blue cheese dressing, tomato, pickled red onion, bacon, croutons.
Stillwater Fruit Stuff 12oz$5.00
Union Reuben$13.99
house smoked pastrami, swiss, turmeric / caraway sauerkraut and garlic dijon mayo on rye.
Italian Grinder$13.99
a forgotten classic cold sandwich of shaved ham, hard salami, capicola, provolone, pickled red onion, tomato, shredded lettuce, olive oil, red wine vinegar, and oregano.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1300 Washington St

Vancouver WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kafiex Roasters - Coffee Lab

No reviews yet

Coffee Lab

The Thirsty Sasquatch

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Trap Door Brewing

No reviews yet

Trap Door Brewing is working tirelessly to get delicious craft beer to you in the safest way possible. Enjoy a pint on the large heated Beer Porch or find a comfy spot inside the taproom. Grab a bite at the food carts (E-San Thai, Taco City, Lettuce-Eat) steps away or any of the many local restaurants (Bleu Door Bakery, Pie Hole Pizzeria, Hungry Sasquatch)

Sabor Mexicano

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston