Tapa the World
Come enjoy a little bit of Spain to your table! Serving up Tapas, Sangria and Paella in Sacramento for over 25yrs.
2115 J St
Popular Items
Location
2115 J St
Sacramento CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
KIN Thai Street Eatery
Come on in and enjoy!
Easy Diner
Come in and enjoy!
Mango's
Live out Loud!
45 Beach Hut Deli
Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺