Tapa the World

Come enjoy a little bit of Spain to your table! Serving up Tapas, Sangria and Paella in Sacramento for over 25yrs.

2115 J St

Popular Items

Fruit Empanadas$8.50
Seasonal fresh fruit empanadas (3) served with vanilla bean ice cream
Gambas$12.00
Rock shrimp sautéed in butter, olive oil, garlic parsley, white wine & dried red chili
Bread$3.50
Village Bakery baguette & house-made focaccia
Mushrooms$10.00
Mushrooms sautéed in olive oil, butter, garlic, parsley & white wine
Tortilla$6.00
Classic Spanish potato cake cooked with onion & egg
Dip$1.50
Olive oil, balsamic & fresh garlic
Empanadas$11.00
Savory stuffed pastry
Croquetas$11.00
Classic Spanish fritter; crispy outside, creamy bechamel mixture inside
Bravas$7.00
Crispy potato cubes, lightly salted served with a spicy tomato brava sauce
Kobe Beef$15.00
Snake River Farms beef, grilled medium-rare topped with Cabrables blue cheese butter & crispy onions
Location

2115 J St

Sacramento CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
