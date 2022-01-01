Go
Tap & Bowl

Come in and enjoy a bowl and drink on tap!

4400 N Scottsdale Rd

Popular Items

Shrimp Ceviche$9.50
shrimp | pico de gallo | cucumber | cilantro | avocado | tortilla chips
Chile Shrimp$14.75
spiced shrimp | sonoran basmati rice | carrots | onions | peppers | sweet corn | pineapple | cilantro | hass avocado
Korean Pork$13.75
slow cooked pork | mashed potatoes | charred broccoli & cauliflower | sriracha aioli | ginger | sesame | hass avocado
Salmon & Cali Rice$15.75
sweet chili atlantic salmon | cauliflower rice | edamame | carrots | onions | peppers | mushrooms | cilantro | avocado | sesame | ponzu sauce
Diablo Chicken$12.75
Chicken Chimichanga$13.25
roasted chicken | pepperjack | sauteed peppers & onions | cilantro | flour tortilla | queso | guajillo red sauce | pico de gallo | spanish rice | refried beans
BYO Bowl
BBQ Chicken & Mexican Corn$13.75
roasted chicken | yukon gold mashed potatoes | sauteed sweet corn | spiced lime aioli | onions peppers | cilantro | cotija | bbq sauce | fried tobacco onions
Side Tenders (3)$5.00
$35 Online Special Options$35.00
Location

4400 N Scottsdale Rd

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

