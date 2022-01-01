Tap & Bowl

Blue Clover Distillery

No reviews yet

Blue Clover Distillery is the first micro-distillery nestled in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale Arizona. Along with the distillery, we proudly serve a full scratch kitchen menu of locally inspired foods and craft cocktails.

Atmosphere has an industrial farmhouse feel with a classy vibrant beat. Cozy with a fun patio for hanging out.

Our Blue Clover Vodka is corn based, gluten free and made in all copper custom pot stills!

Our Blue Clover Gin is also corn based, gluten free; made with a proprietary botanical blend with notes of Blood Orange, Rose and peach!

Both have extremely smooth and refreshing finishes! You can find our spirits at all Total wine and more; in both Arizona and New Mexico. Cheers!

