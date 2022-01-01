Go
Tapas Spanish Cafe

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

1202 Tech Blvd • $

Avg 4.6 (1222 reviews)

Popular Items

2 EMPANADAS WITH CHOICE OF SIDE$8.00
CUBAN SANDWICH$8.50
Ham, Roasted Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mayo and Mustard, Cuban Bread
AMERICAN CHEESE TOAST$2.25
GRILLED PALOMILLA STEAK$11.00
Grilled Palomilla Steak, Topped with Grilled Onions or Chimichurri
GRILLED PALOMILLA STEAK SANDWICH$9.00
Grilled Steak, LTO, Garlic Mayo, Swiss,Cuban Bread
TACO SALAD$8.00
Fried Flour Tortilla, Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Choice of Protein Lettuce,Tomato, Onion, Sour Cream, Cheese & Jalapeño
EGG SANDWICH
QUESADILLA With CHOICE OF SIDE$8.00
Flour Tortilla, Choice of Protein, Colby Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jalapeño
EMPANADAS$3.00
CAFE CON LECHE
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1202 Tech Blvd

Tampa FL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
