Go
Consumer picView gallery

Tapatios Rifle - 130 E 3rd Street

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

130 E 3rd Street

Rifle, CO 81650

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

130 E 3rd Street, Rifle CO 81650

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Burning Mountain Pizza & Subs
orange starNo Reviews
1817 Medicine Bow Court Silt, CO 81652
View restaurantnext
Black Bear Bar & Grill - 219 W Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
219 W Main Street New Castle, CO 81647
View restaurantnext
Tapatios New Castle - 820 castle valley Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
820 castle valley Blvd New Castle, CO 81647
View restaurantnext
Mountain High Pie - Collbran, Colorado - 970-775-9059 - mountainhighpie.com
orange starNo Reviews
202 Main Street Collbran, CO 81624
View restaurantnext
Rislende F&B - 121 Polo Rd
orange starNo Reviews
54 County Road 311 Silt, CO 81652
View restaurantnext
Sweet Coloradough Rifle -
orange starNo Reviews
234 Railroad Avenue Rifle, CO 81650
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Rifle

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Basalt

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

No reviews yet

Eagle

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Craig

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Tapatios Rifle - 130 E 3rd Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston