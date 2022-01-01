Tapester's Grill
Fresh Scratch Cooking the Southern Way! From Crispy Chicken Fried Chicken to Fresh Made House Bun to Colorful Cobb Salads, we got it all!
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
4520 Beechnut St. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4520 Beechnut St.
Houston TX
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Los Tios
Come in and enjoy!
Cafe Express
We are passionate about creating beautiful and delicious food from our fine-dining kitchen, at neighborhood prices.
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Russo's Meyerland
MioBrew - Bayou
Specialty Coffee Bar