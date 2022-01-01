Go
Tapester's Grill

Fresh Scratch Cooking the Southern Way! From Crispy Chicken Fried Chicken to Fresh Made House Bun to Colorful Cobb Salads, we got it all!

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4520 Beechnut St. • $$

Avg 4.5 (1731 reviews)

Popular Items

Tapester's Burger$8.99
1/2 pound burger with the tapester's set up ( lettuce, mustard, onions, pickles and mustard )on a house made bun.
Kid's Cheeseburger$6.99
Main Item with Choice of Side: Fresh Fruit, French Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries w/ brown sugar paired with Fresh Baked Item (Half of Stickee w/ Powdered Sugar). Comes with Lemonade, unless other drink perferred.
Chicken Strips$11.49
Five hand battered chicken strips with hand punched fries & side of honey mustard
Cobb Salad$10.99
Fresh Chopped Romaine topped with avocado, chopped tomatoes, bacon, chopped eggs, & blue cheese crumbles
Chicken Strip Salad$12.49
choice of grilled chicken or fried chicken with chopped tomatoes, parmesan cheese & croutons on a bed of mixed greens
Fried Fish Tacos$10.99
Fresh Fried Fish Tacos topped off with Pico de Gallo, Mozzarella, Sriracha Coleslaw paired with Tapester's French Fries and Fresh Salsa
Tapester's Cheesesteak$14.29
Thinly sliced steak with mozzarella cheese, sautéed bell peppers, onions, mushrooms topped with a remoulade sauce & tapester's fries
Egg & Bacon$2.77
Bacon Cheese Burger$10.99
1/2 pound burger topped with cheddar cheese & bacon with tapester's set up on a house made bun
Kid's Chicken Strips$6.99
Main Item with Choice of Side: Fresh Fruit, French Fries, or Sweet Potato Fries w/ brown sugar paired with Fresh Baked Item (Half of Stickee w/ Powdered Sugar). Comes with Lemonade, unless other drink perferred.
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Drive-Thru
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

4520 Beechnut St.

Houston TX

Sunday8:30 am - 7:30 pm
Monday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
