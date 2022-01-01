Taphouse Kitchen

Go
Chophouse Burger$16.00
Proprietary blend of Brisket, chuck & shortrib beef patty, black pepper garlic truffle aioli, white cheddar cheese, pickle, fried egg, crispy onion, thick cut bacon, iceburg lettuce, toasted brioche bun
That Great Salad$12.00
Avocado, grapefruit, mango, mixed baby greens, chicory, radicchio, toasted macadamia nuts, ricotta salata, lemon-poppyseed dressing
Marinated Skirt Steak +3 | Shrimp +2 | Chicken +2
Ahi or Blackened Cod +2
Fried Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Cali Fish Burrito$16.00
Blackened fresh cod, shaved cabbage, pico de gallo, string cheese, toasted chile de arbol aioli, avocado epazote crema
Royale W/Cheese$14.00
Proprietary burger blend of Brisket, chuck & shortrib beef patty, Merica Coalition, pickle, shaved iceberg, vine-ripened tomato, Kitchen sauce, toasted brioche bun
The Original Cheese Balls$9.00
Mozzarella cheese wrapped in our artisan dough, fried golden,
tossed in garlic parmesan butter
12pc Wings$19.00
Blackened Fish Tacos$16.00
Fresh cod, kale, cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, radish & toasted chili de arbol aoili, avocado epazote crema, black beans
Brewery Pretzel$9.00
Herb-garlic butter, truffle cheese sauce, pretzel salt
TAPS Fish N' Chips$19.00
American Cream Ale battered fresh cod, fresh cut fries, caper-citrus tartar sauce
Casual
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

3131 E Shea Blvd

Phoenix AZ

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
