Taphouse Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

6137 N Scottsdale Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (424 reviews)

Popular Items

Baby Iceberg Wedge$11.00
Cucumber ribbons, Shaft's blue cheese, oven-roasted tomato,
balsamic grilled red onion, Nueske bacon, blue cheese dressing
2oz. Sauce Togo$0.50
Maine Lobster Mac N' Cheese$22.00
Classic shell pasta, lobster, white cheddar fondue, tarragon, toasted bread crumbs, Parmesan Reggiano, white truffle oil.
25pc Wings$39.00
8" Alfredo$12.00
Alfredo sauce • chicken breast • chopped bacon • green onion
Kids Mac N' Cheese$9.00
12pc Wings$19.00
8" The Old Stand By$12.00
Pepperoni • pepperoni • pepperoni & more pepperoni
Chophouse Burger$16.00
Proprietary blend of Brisket, chuck & shortrib beef patty, black pepper garlic truffle aioli, white cheddar cheese, pickle, fried egg, crispy onion, thick cut bacon, iceburg lettuce, toasted brioche bun
8" Cheese Pizza$10.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6137 N Scottsdale Rd

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Located in Scottsdale’s Resort Corridor (just north of Old Town Scottsdale), Roka Akor is modern in approach, Japanese in spirit, and features a contemporary, chef-driven menu with dishes meant to be shared. Menu highlights include exquisite cuts of prime steak, rare Wagyu from various regions of Japan, grilled seafood, and sushi. Roka’s signature robata grill creates an experience you won’t find in any other steakhouse. Our cuisine is complemented by signature cocktails, wine, sake, and an extensive and award-winning list of fine whiskies.

