U Pick 6 Tap House

333 STATE STREET SUITE 110

Popular Items

Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.79
spicy chicken tortilla soup topped with melted cheddar jack cheese & tricolored tortilla chips
Steak & Avocado Salad$13.99
freshly cooked, seasoned steak tips on a bed of mixed greens topped with roma tomatoes, red & yellow peppers, avocado & goat cheese
Fried Egg Burger$13.29
half pound pub burger topped with american cheese, an over-easy fried egg, smoked bacon, lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun
BBQ Chicken Pizza$11.99
diced chicken breast, bbq sauce, cheddar jack & gouda cheese; topped with cilantro & scallions
Anniversary$12.99
toasted everything bagel filled with smoked turkey breast, bacon, cucumber, provolone & asiago artichoke dip
Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos$13.99
three soft shells filled with coleslaw, shrimp tossed in boom boom sauce, red onion, diced avocado, goat cheese and cilantro; served with a side of tortilla chips
Homemade Stout Pretzel$7.99
jumbo stout stone baked pretzel served with a melted, housemade cheddar sauce & honey mustard
Turkey Rachel$10.99
smoked turkey breast, swiss & fresh housemade coleslaw dressed with thousand island on toasted marble rye bread
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.99
diced chicken breast, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes & ranch dressing in a soft tomato tortilla
Pepperoni Pizza$10.99
our signature pizza sauce with our house cheese blend topped with pepperoni & italian seasoning
333 STATE STREET SUITE 110

ERIE PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:59 am
