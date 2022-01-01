Go
The tap It Bar and Grill

Local neighborhood bar treating every customer like their family with the food of 5 star restaurant and drinks as cold as Rochester in January!

1761 Scottsville rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken quesadilla$11.95
Cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños, bacon , onions, jalapeño cream sauce and chicken. Comes with sour cream and salsa.
Mozzarella sticks$7.95
Battered and deep fried mozzarella sticks, served with marinara.
Chicken Tenders$9.95
Breaded chicken tenders with choice of dipping sauce.
Buffalo Chicken salad$11.95
Salad mix, crispy chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and cucumbers.
boneless Wings$10.95
10 boneless wings of your choice of sauce
mac salad$3.00
French Onion Soup Cup$4.95
french onion soup
blackened chicken BLT Wrap$10.95
Rice pilaf, grilled blackened chicken, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapeño cream sauce and bacon in a flour tortilla.
Cheeseburger$10.95
Half pound burger grill to perfection, comes with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onion.
24 oz yuengling$6.00
Location

Rochester NY

Rochester NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
