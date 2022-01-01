Tapita's
Closed today
No reviews yet
1431 South Mason Road
Katy, TX 77450
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Location
1431 South Mason Road, Katy TX 77450
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
bb.q Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
Howdy Hot Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
Astor Farm to Table
South African, Venezuelan and Argentinian Cuisine
Salata
Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.