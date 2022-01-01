6.9% ABV - "PULP is what happens when we take our Pulp Free IPA and package it without any fining agents, leaving it turbid and creamy. High protein grains are used to guarantee not just body, but also that trademark haze we have come to enjoy from the beasts of the east. Using an isolated yeast strain from Vermont, this IPA obtains complimentary yeast esters of over-ripe peaches falling from the tree that pair perfectly with its hops. While none of our beers are ever filtered, the lack of fining in tank makes PULP an opaque monster, adding a nice juicy mouthfeel to the beer, making it stick to the palate more aggressively. Low bitterness and an over-the-top dry-hopping of Citra hops marry this newly formed style with our typical Fieldwork flavor prof

