Taplands is a taproom, bottle shop and neighborhood brewery. We offer 25 rotating craft beers on tap, and a menu of snacks and sandwiches using local, fresh ingredients. We also brew our own beer, using 20-plus years of home-brewing experience, allowing us to offer growlers when available.

Pesto Italian$10.00
capicolla, sopressata and provolone cheese with creamy basil pesto on locally made ciabatta roll
Ghost Town / Arrow Lodge West Friends IPA$15.00
6.7% ABV- West coast IPA with notes of melon , dank & stonefruit. Made with Citra, Simcoe, Galaxy & Columbus hops.
Freewheel The Grainfather Old Ale *CASK*$13.00
***CASK ALE*** 7.2% ABV - Brewed with The Grain Trust. This Old Ale was aged for 2 months in cask. Made with Marris Otter and lots of speciality malts. Hopped with Horizon and Fuggles. Classic Old Ale with slight booziness and smooth finish.
Revision / Ghost Town Cryptic Love IPA - 4pack$16.00
6.8% ABV - All things must pass, and once this spontaneous combustion of hop awesomeness is gone, you'll want more. Mango, passion fruit, pine hop notes burst forth from Mosaic, Galaxy, Cryo Simcoe and Cryo Mosaic. The heavy hands of time weigh upon us; enjoy in the now.
Cheese Quesadilla$5.00
Toasted flour tortilla with melted cheese inside.
Alvarado Street N3LSON JUIC3 Hazy TIPA - 4pack$25.00
10% ABV -Have you ever had a single hopped Triple IPA with Nelson Sauvin hops? We were curious too. Following a base beer recipe and hopping rate similar to D3LOR3AN DUST, we obliterated this hazy Imperial hop concoction with the finest lots from our friends at Freestyle Farms in New Zealand. Massive passion fruit, guava, white grape & gooseberry flavors and aromas permeate behind an ultra smooth background lent by low kettle bitterness and high amounts of raw and malted wheat.
North Coast Le Merle Belgium Style Saison$16.00
7.9% ABV -Le Merle is a rustic ale, pale in color, inspired by the rich brewing traditions of the Flanders region. Abundant hops and a Belgian yeast strain contribute exotic aromas of tropical fruit.
Revision Leafy Greens IPA- 4pack$15.00
7.25% ABV Super Danky IPA. Leafy Greens presents an increase by orders of magnitude in dankness. The aroma of certain hops, particularly CTZ, has long been described as similar to marijuana.
Fieldwork Pulp Hazy IPA$16.00
6.9% ABV - "PULP is what happens when we take our Pulp Free IPA and package it without any fining agents, leaving it turbid and creamy. High protein grains are used to guarantee not just body, but also that trademark haze we have come to enjoy from the beasts of the east. Using an isolated yeast strain from Vermont, this IPA obtains complimentary yeast esters of over-ripe peaches falling from the tree that pair perfectly with its hops. While none of our beers are ever filtered, the lack of fining in tank makes PULP an opaque monster, adding a nice juicy mouthfeel to the beer, making it stick to the palate more aggressively. Low bitterness and an over-the-top dry-hopping of Citra hops marry this newly formed style with our typical Fieldwork flavor prof
Red Roses Premium Michelada Mix$23.00
36oz.- Small batch premium mix made in Gilroy, CA
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1171 Homestead Rd

Santa Clara CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
