Go
Toast

Tapoco Lodge & Tavern

Tapoco Tavern offers incredible outside dining experiences adjacent to the world famous Cheoah River. Indoor and private room options for groups also available.

14981 Tapoco Rd

No reviews yet

Location

14981 Tapoco Rd

Robbinsville NC

Sunday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Legends Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Copper Door

No reviews yet

The Copper Door features mid-western Black Angus steaks, fresh seafood and a well-chosen selection of quality wines.
The Copper Door offers guests two intimate dining rooms and a full bar.
Join us for dinner Tuesday through Saturday evenings. We also offer wine pairing dinners throughout the year – join our email club to stay informed!
The dress code is smart casual to formal – nice jeans or slacks paired with a top or collared shirt would be acceptable. We ask that gentlemen remove their hats indoors.
The restaurant is also available for private parties and special events. Call or email info@thecopperdoor.com for details.
For donation and media requests, please contact ada@thecopperdoor.com.

Big Nick's BBQ

No reviews yet

An Independent BBQ Joint!

Backyard BBQ House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston