Bars & Lounges
Tapp'd on Cumberland Ave
Open today 5:00 PM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
1911 Cumberland Ave
Knoxville, TN 37916
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Location
1911 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville TN 37916
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
LiterBoard
Come in and enjoy!
The Half Barrel
Come in and enjoy!
Jai Dee Thai and Japanese Cuisine
Jai Dee's mission is to provide delicious and affordable meals to the Knoxville community. We offer carry-out and delivery services and now online ordering!
K Brew - Downtown
Come in and enjoy!