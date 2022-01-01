Go
Tapped Apple Cidery & Winery

Located in historic downtown Westerly, our tasting room is a place to unplug from daily life and connect with friends and family. We offer a variety of handcrafted ciders and wines made with apples exclusively sourced from our partners at Sunset Orchards in North Scituate, RI.

37 High St.

Popular Items

Light My Fire Bottle$20.37
Apple wine with a Smokey Scotch undertone. Great with BBQ. 12.5% ABV
First Bite (Off Dry Cider)$18.00
Wine 64oz Fill includes growler$45.00
Watch Hill White Bottle$20.37
Our Flagship Dry White Wine made with Apples. On a taste test people think it is a Pinot Grigio. 12.5% ABV
Wine 32oz Fill includes growler
Hauser Truffles$1.00
Hauser Chocolatier® of Westerly, Rhode Island family-owned company making fine quality truffles and assorted chocolates.
Pomme D'Amour Bottle$20.37
Semi-sweet Rosé Apple wine with a hint of vanilla. 12.5% ABV
Reservation Requests
Below -How many in your party. Date and time of your arrival.
On Checkout screen just put your name, email and phone number. Checkout - zero charge. Submit.
First Bite 4 pack 16 oz cans$16.66
Our signature hard cider. Carbonated "dry" cider with sharp clean crisp notes of Apple in the finish. 7% ABV
Cerise Noir Bottle$20.37
Sweet, dark cherry Apple wine with notes of oak. A favorite of our guests.
12.5% ABV

Location

37 High St.

Westerly RI

Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

