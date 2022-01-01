Go
Tapped Public House

Connecting people and community through an exceptional food and beverage experience. We feature Pacific Northwest inspired house made dishes and craft beer selections. Come in and enjoy!

848 N Sunrise Blvd

Popular Items

Bacon Mac & Cheese$12.00
Beecher's cheddar, fontina, panko corn flake crust
Tapped Burger$15.00
Whidbey Island beef, lettuce, tomato, bacon jam, roasted garlic aoili, seasoned fries
Soft Pretzel$8.00
Beer mustard, Beecher's Cheese fondue
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Breaded fried chicken breast, slaw, roasted garlic aoili, seasoned fries
Impossible Burger$17.00
lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aoili, seasoned fries
BLT$13.00
Dave's Killer Bread, roasted garlic aoili, simple salad
Honey Lime Chicken Salad$13.00
Arcadian greens, seasonal vegetables, pepitas, honey lime vinaigrette, cotija cheese
Prime Rib Dip$18.00
Kds Chicken Tender$8.00
Breaded chicken, seasoned fries or apple slices
Fish & Chips$15.00
Wild Alaskan Cod, tartar sauce, seasoned fries
Location

848 N Sunrise Blvd

Camano Island WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

