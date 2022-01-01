Go
Tapped Coffee and Craft Beverages

Fresh Baked Donuts, Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwiches, and great tasting beverages all made in house.

Popular Items

All American$6.99
Onion roll, bacon, egg, tater wedges, American cheese
B.Y.O Breakfast Sandwich$3.99
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich.
Diablo$6.79
Onion roll, pork sausage, egg, pepper jack cheese, sliced jalapenos, onion, chipotle sauce.
Premium Drip Coffee (Locally Roasted)
Tater Wedges$2.99
Nitro Classic Cold Brew
20 hour cold steeped for the smoothest pick me up you'll have all day!
Manhattan$5.89
Brioche bun, pork sausage, egg, cheddar cheese, garlic herb sauce.
Lean Turkey$6.79
Brioche bun, turkey sausage, egg, provolone cheese, spinach, tomato, garlic herb sauce.
Hot Speciality
A La Carte AVAILABLE Thursday-Sunday
Tapped famous freshly baked donuts. GET BAKED NOT FRIED!
*All donuts contain milk, eggs and butter unless noted.
NOTE: Multiples of the same donut type must be added to the cart separately
Canton MI

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
