Tapped Public House

At Tapped our goal is to be engaged and connected to the community. To be a local gathering place for our guests to share moments in time together while enjoying scratch dishes and local beer, wine, and ciders.

10809 Mukilteo Speedway

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Breaded fried chicken breast, slaw, roasted garlic aoili, seasoned fries
Kds Chicken Tender$8.00
Breaded chicken, seasoned fries or apple slices
Kds Mac & Cheese$7.00
Beecher's cheese, fontina
Tapped Burger$15.00
Whidbey Island beef, lettuce, tomato, bacon jam, roasted garlic aoili, seasoned fries
Prime Rib Dip$18.00
Chicken Street Tacos$6.00
Honey lime slaw, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, flour tortilla.
Fish Street Tacos$7.00
honey Lime slaw, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, flour tortilla.
BLT$13.00
Dave's Killer Bread, roasted garlic aoili, simple salad
Honey Lime Chicken Salad$13.00
Arcadian greens, seasonal vegetables, pepitas, honey lime vinaigrette, cotija cheese
Fish & Chips$15.00
Wild Alaskan Cod, tartar sauce, seasoned fries
10809 Mukilteo Speedway

Mukilteo WA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Taqueria Puebla

Authentic homemade Mexican food

RedCork Bistro

Come in and enjoy!

Beecher's Handmade Cheese

The airport will feature a Beecher’s Handmade Cheese Café where travelers will recognize their favorite Pike Place grilled-to-order sandwiches, hot soups and Beecher’s “World’s Best” Mac & Cheese – which Oprah named as one of her Favorite Things. Beecher’s parent company Sugar Mountain will also operate a kiosk featuring Caffe Vita coffee and hand pulled espresso drinks, and Upper Case bar, which will feature local Pacific Northwest Wines and a variety of cocktails. Food from the Beecher’s café will also be available for order at Upper Case.

Whidbey Coffee 8 - Mukilteo

Come in and enjoy!

