Go
Toast

Elysian Brewing Co.

20 taps with a view into our woodhall and production warehouse

5410 Airport Way

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SET OF THE MONTH$35.00
PICK UP AT TAPROOM
Limited Release Brews of the Month! Are you looking to try something out of the norm? Perhaps some Elysian brews you haven't had before or... ehem.. are not your go-to?
HERE IT IS, EVERY MONTH!
Octoberr: 2 OF EACH 375ml bottles
MR. YUK
Sour Ale Brewed With Pumpkin 7.4%
We brewed Mr. Yuk at Airport Way, letting it ferment and then condition for a few years in one of our Italian foeders. Brewed with Pale, Weyermann Munich, unmated wheat and flaked barley. Incidentally bittered with fuggles. With pumpkin in the mash, kettle and fermenter.
RYE BARREL-AGED OLD FASHIONED
Barrel-Aged Pumpkin Ale 13.2%
It's like rye barrel-aged pumpkin pie in a rocks glass. Bittered with Chinook, Mandarin Bavaria, a squeeze of orange juice and a twist of zest to finish. Bitters, maple syrup and pumpkin stirred in. Garnish with a cherry and enjoy!
See full menu

Location

5410 Airport Way

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ciudad

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

9LB Hammer & Maude's

No reviews yet

Mezzanotte Seattle

No reviews yet

mangiare tutto il cibo bere tutto il vino vivere la vita

Georgetown Liquor Company

No reviews yet

100% vegan food and booze. All prices include tax. 21+ at all times, please do not bring anyone underage inside.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston