Taproot

Takeout Available Thursday - Saturday

TAPAS

269 Greenwood Avenue • $$

Avg 4.7 (135 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Mushroom Spring Rolls$9.00
(3)(v) fried spring rolls with smoked king oyster mushrooms, glass noodles, vegetables, sweet/chili sauce
Green Mango & Cabbage Salad$12.00
(gf, vegetarian optional) green mango, cabbage, peanuts, pomegranates, herbs, chilis
Shiok Burger 8oz.$16.00
singaporean "fast food" double beef patty burger...special sauce, american cheese, onion, lettuce, house-cut fries (gf bun available)
Shiok Burger 4oz.$14.00
singaporean "fast food" single beef patty burger...special sauce, american cheese, onion, lettuce, house-cut fries (gf bun available)
Crab Fried Rice$18.00
(gf) classic style fried rice...crab, egg, cabbage, fish sauce, cilantro, thai basil and topped with a fried egg
Smoked Chicken Ramen$17.00
smoked chicken, bok choy, soft egg, scallions
Pork & Crab Dumplings$11.00
(6) creamy sesame/peanut sauce
Pork Spare Ribs$16.00
(gf) served with slaw of daikon, scallions, shallot oil, chilis
Pad Mushroom Woon Sen$18.00
(vegan & gluten free optional) glass noodles, oyster/maitake mushrooms, green beans, chinese celery, egg, baby kale, peanuts
Hot Oil Pork Dumplings$10.00
(8) pork wontons in a spicy szechuan chili oil, cilantro, scallions
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

269 Greenwood Avenue

Bethel CT

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

