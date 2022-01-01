Go
Taproot Cider House

300 E Front St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1238 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Pita$12.50
Omena organics masala chickpeas, local charred carrots, toum sauce, micro cilantro, cucumber, feta, ancho chili oil, pita
GF Pita available
Cider House Burger$15.00
Zimba Farm grass-fed organic beef cooked medium, pickle chips, heirloom tomato, dijonnaise, and bibb lettuce
GF bun available
Vegan Grilled Cheese$12.00
Smoked gouda, tomato aioli, power seeds, pickled jalapeno, kale, and red onion
GF Bread available
Fresh Guacamole$9.00
Made to order with fresh avocado, cilantro, roasted tomatillo salsa and lime, served with blue corn tortilla chips
GF/Vegan
Avocado Salad$14.00
Organic mixed greens, avocado, garden peas, pepitas, with shaved parmesan, and green goddess dressing
GF
Taproot Grilled Cheese$13.00
Rice Farms crispy bacon, organic apricot preserve and apple slices, loaded with gourmet cheese, grilled on house made french bread
GF bread option available
House Royal$13.50
Cider braised chicken, bacon, cheddar, tomato, bibb lettuce, chipotle mayo
GF Bun available
Black Bean Burger$12.50
House-made patties topped with avocado, MI cheddar, bibb lettuce, organic tomato, and chipotle mayo
GF bun available
Vegan without cheese or vegan cheese substitution
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

300 E Front St

Traverse City MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
