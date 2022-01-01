Go
Toast
  • /
  • Tustin
  • /
  • TAPS - Brewery & Barrel Room

TAPS - Brewery & Barrel Room

Come in and enjoy!

15501 Red Hill Avenue

No reviews yet

Location

15501 Red Hill Avenue

Tustin CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sugar Drip ♡

No reviews yet

We pride ourselves in using fresh fruits, real milk, and natural sweeteners-like agave and honey!

Sushi Bear

No reviews yet

Fresh sushi and sashimi, amazing fusion rolls, and delicious sake!

China West Express

No reviews yet

At China West Express, we make conveniently yummy Chinese food. Your food is always cooked upon order, served fresh and ready for pickup or delivery.

Waba Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston