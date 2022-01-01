TAPS - Brewery + Kitchen | Alondra's

Go
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

23741 La Palma Ave • $$

Avg 3.9 (139 reviews)

Popular Items

10pc Wings$22.00
Fish Tacos$16.00
Blackened cod, shaved cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, radish & toasted chile de arbol aioli, avocado epazote crema
The Original Cheese Balls$9.00
Mozzarella cheese, artisan dough, garlic parmesan sauce- Liquid margarine, cayenne pepper, white pepper, pecorino Romano cheese blend, fresh minced garlic, salt, fresh lemon juice
8" Margherita$12.00
Fresh Ciliegine mozzarella • marinara sauce • basil
• oven-roasted tomato • extra virgin olive oil
The Real Caesar Salad$11.00
Hearts of romaine, Parmesan Reggiano, fresh lemon, herbed Caesar dressing, mascarpone cheese stuffed croutons
Marinated Skirt Steak +3 | Shrimp +2 | Chicken +2
Ahi or Blackened Cod +2
16" The Old Stand By$27.00
Pepperoni • pepperoni • pepperoni & more pepperoni
8" Cheese Pizza$9.00
Royal W/Cheese$14.00
Brisket, chuck & shortrib beef patty, Merica Coalition, pickle, shaved iceberg, vine-ripened tomato, Kitchen sauce, toasted brioche bun
16" Cheese Pizza$21.00
TAPS Fish & Chips$19.00
American Cream Ale battered fresh cod, fresh cut fries, caper-citrus tartar sauce
Location

23741 La Palma Ave

Yorba Linda CA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
