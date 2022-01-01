Go
TAPS - Fish House & Brewery

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

101 E Imperial Hwy • $$$

Avg 4.2 (5377 reviews)

Popular Items

Organic Free Range Smoked Half Chicken$28.00
Served with roasted garlic mash potatoes and seasonal vegetables
Maine Lobster Roll$32.00
Butter poached Maine lobster, brown butter aioli, drawn butter, toasted brioche roll, arugula salad, lemon half, ramekin drawn butter and ketchup
Miso-Marinated Chilean Sea Bass$45.00
A TAPS legend. Japanese sushi rice, sautéed spinach, red, green and yellow pepper jam
Calamari Fritti$16.00
Classic flash-fried served with cocktail sauce
Bacon & Brie Burger$20.00
Blend of chuck, brisket patty. Triple brie cheese, apple compote Nueske bacon, brioche bun
TAPS Clam Chowder$10.00
Monterey County Artichoke$15.00
Sparrow lane cabernet herb vinaigrette marinated, charbroiled and lemon herb aioli.
Brewers Fish & Chips$26.00
Cream ale battered cod, garlic parsley fries, lemon half, tartar sauce & ketchup
Maine Lobster Bisque$10.00
Wedge Salad$11.00
Iceberg, Shaft’s blue cheese, baby heirloom tomato, pickled red onions, Applewood smoked bacon, herb vinaigrette & bleu cheese dressing
Intimate
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

101 E Imperial Hwy

Brea CA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
