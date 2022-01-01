Go
Taps N Tenders

Taps N Tenders specializes in fresh hand breaded chicken tenders and boneless wings. We have fresh never frozen better burgers, gourmet grilled cheeses, wraps and salads. We offer a full bar with beer, wine and liquor.

Popular Items

Pretzels N Beer Cheese$9.49
3 Pretzels served with a beer cheese made with Metal Monkey beer, and a house made raspberry mustard
2oz Side of Sauce$0.99
12 Traditional Wings$17.99
8- Boneless Wings$9.99
Our fresh never frozen hand breading boneless chicken wings cut fresh in house. Choose one of our 12 sauces or one of our
6 seasonings to make them explode with flavor.
Cheese Curds$8.49
White Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds breaded fried until golden brown and served with our chipotle pepper dipping sauce. The best cheese curds you have ever had!
4-Hand Breaded Tenders$7.29
Our fresh hand breaded tenders are made to order. We marinate them overnight in buttermilk and then coat them in our special breading blend. Choose one seasoning or sauce to dip them in.
8 Tenders and Fries$13.49
Large Waffle Fries$4.79
The classic waffle fry you know you love! Season it with one of our 6 seasonings or add some of our house made white cheddar cheese dip! Either way you'll love these fries!
6-Hand Breaded Tenders$10.49
Our fresh hand breaded tenders are made to order. We marinate them overnight in buttermilk and then coat them in our special breading blend. Choose one seasoning to put on them or up to 2 sauces to dip them in.
12 Boneless and Fries$13.49
Location

3320 S Route 59

Naperville IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
