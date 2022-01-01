Go
Toast

Tapster - Wicker Park

Come in and enjoy!

2027 West North Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

29 Solemn Oath Snaggletooth Bandana$0.01
2 Revolution Deth's Tar Stout$0.01
See full menu

Location

2027 West North Avenue

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Piece Out

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Urbanbelly

No reviews yet

At Urbanbelly, award-winning Chef Bill Kim reimagines Asian dumplings, booze and bowls using only the most authentic ingredients. Urbanbelly has been winning over the Chicago scene since 2008.

Pint

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Small Cheval - Milwaukee Ave

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston