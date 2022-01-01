Go
TaQo -The Big Cheeseburger

Tacos, Burritos, Bowls, Nachos & more with a BBQ flare. A fresh and healthy alternative to the same old greasy fast food.

36 W Main Street

Popular Items

Burrito (Rice) Bowl$4.75
12" Flour Shell Burrito$4.75
100% Beef Burger$5.50
Burrito (Rice) Bowl (Special)$3.75
Location

36 W Main Street

Fredonia NY

Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
