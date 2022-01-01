Go
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Moreno Valley

13373 Perris Blvd. #D-301

Popular Items

Chicken Tacos$2.19
Chicken in Handmade Corn Tortilla
Asada Burrito$9.89
Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Carne Asada (Beef)
Corn Meat Mulita$3.99
2 Handmade Corn tortillas with melted cheese on the griddle and your choice of meat in the middle
Asada Tacos$2.19
Cane Asada in Handmade Corn Tortilla
Cabeza Tacos$2.19
Cabeza in Handmade Corn Tortilla
Tripa Tacos$2.19
Tripa in Handmade Corn Tortilla
Al Pastor Tacos$2.19
Marinated Pork in Handmade Corn Tortilla
Lg Agua Fresca$4.39
Refreshing fruit drink
Fish Tacos$2.19
Breaded Fish, shredded cabbage, chipotle dressing and cilantro dressing
Lengua Tacos$2.29
Lengua in Handmade Corn Tortilla
Location

Moreno Valley CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
