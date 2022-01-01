Go
Taqueria 27

Whatever your take on “authentic” Mexican is, we probably aren’t it. Our inspiration comes from a global pantry and countless hours spent in the kitchens of some of Salt Lake City’s most notable restaurants. Our food is made from scratch, and we partner with our suppliers for the best ingredients available. Local when possible, sustainable, and always fresh. You’ll find traditional flavors alongside some decidedly nontraditional ingredients like pork belly or duck confit tacos.

149 E 200 S,

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Taco Of The Day$7.50
Check our Instagram page so see what we came up with today!
Achiote Marinated Fried Chicken Breast$8.00
salsa crudo, avocado, chipotle crema, crumbled queso on corn tortillas.
The Brent Taco$8.00
Just the basics…grilled beef and T27 flour tortillas with shredded cheese and salsa crudo on the side.
Chile-Citrus Carnitas$7.75
Slow roasted Niman Ranch pork, charred tomatillo salsa, pickled onion, and cilantro.
Fresh Fish Of The Day$8.50
fresh and sustainably sourced fish with T27 slaw, cilantro-lime crema, chilito and lime wedges.
Traditional Guac$9.50
Guacamole with Jalapeño, tomato, red onion, cilantro and lime. Served with Corn tortilla chips and garnished with grilled flour tortilla chips.
Angus Carne Asada$8.50
Chile marinated and flame grilled with cactus-avocado salsa, radish and chimichurri on fried potatoes.
Chips and Salsa$3.00
2 HOUSEMADE SALSAS with fresh cooked corn chips
Choice of
chipotle (mild), verde (med),T27 (spicy) and crudo (med).
Location

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
