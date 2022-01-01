Taqueria 27
Whatever your take on “authentic” Mexican is, we probably aren’t it. Our inspiration comes from a global pantry and countless hours spent in the kitchens of some of Salt Lake City’s most notable restaurants. Our food is made from scratch, and we partner with our suppliers for the best ingredients available. Local when possible, sustainable, and always fresh. You’ll find traditional flavors alongside some decidedly nontraditional ingredients like pork belly or duck confit tacos.
Fashion Place 6154, S Fashion Blvd #2,
Popular Items
Location
Fashion Place 6154, S Fashion Blvd #2,
Murray UT
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Greek Souvlaki
Come in and enjoy!
Robintino's ToGo
Hot and Handy Pizzas Always Ready!
Yoshi's Japanese Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Stella Grill
Come on in and enjoy!