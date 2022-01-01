Go
Taqueria 27

Whatever your take on “authentic” Mexican is, we probably aren’t it. Our inspiration comes from a global pantry and countless hours spent in the kitchens of some of Salt Lake City’s most notable restaurants. Our food is made from scratch, and we partner with our suppliers for the best ingredients available. Local when possible, sustainable, and always fresh. You’ll find traditional flavors alongside some decidedly nontraditional ingredients like pork belly or duck confit tacos.

TACOS

4670 Holladay Village Plaza STE 108 • $$

Avg 4 (86 reviews)

Popular Items

The Brent Taco$8.00
Just the basics…grilled beef and T27 flour tortillas with shredded cheese and salsa crudo on the side.
Taco Of The Day$7.50
Check our Instagram page so see what we came up with today!
T27 Style Cobb Salad$8.50
Shredded lettuce and cabbage, fresh salsa, jicama, cucumbers, roasted peppers, grilled corn, avocado, crumbled queso
and toasted pumpkin seeds.
Fresh Fish Of The Day$8.50
fresh and sustainably sourced fish with T27 slaw, cilantro-lime crema, chilito and lime wedges.
Angus Carne Asada$8.50
Chile marinated and flame grilled with cactus-avocado salsa, radish and chimichurri on fried potatoes.
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

4670 Holladay Village Plaza STE 108

Holladay UT

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
