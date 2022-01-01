Taqueria 27
Whatever your take on “authentic” Mexican is, we probably aren’t it. Our inspiration comes from a global pantry and countless hours spent in the kitchens of some of Salt Lake City’s most notable restaurants. Our food is made from scratch, and we partner with our suppliers for the best ingredients available. Local when possible, sustainable, and always fresh. You’ll find traditional flavors alongside some decidedly nontraditional ingredients like pork belly or duck confit tacos.
TACOS
4670 Holladay Village Plaza STE 108 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4670 Holladay Village Plaza STE 108
Holladay UT
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
My Pie Pizza
Come in and enjoy a truly New York Authentic taste.
Robintino's ToGo
Hot and Handy Pizzas Always Ready!
Pig and a Jelly Jar
Southern-Inspired. Brunch Driven. From Scratch. Every Day.
Sicilia Mia
Come on in and enjoy!