Taqueria 27

Whatever your take on “authentic” Mexican is, we probably aren’t it. Our inspiration comes from a global pantry and countless hours spent in the kitchens of some of Salt Lake City’s most notable restaurants. Our food is made from scratch, and we partner with our suppliers for the best ingredients available. Local when possible, sustainable, and always fresh. You’ll find traditional flavors alongside some decidedly nontraditional ingredients like pork belly or duck confit tacos.

1688 W Traverse Pkwy,

Popular Items

Fresh Fish Of The Day$8.50
fresh and sustainably sourced fish with T27 slaw, cilantro-lime crema, chilito and lime wedges.
Angus Carne Asada$8.50
Chile marinated and flame grilled with cactus-avocado salsa, radish and chimichurri on fried potatoes.
Achiote Marinated Fried Chicken Breast$8.00
salsa crudo, avocado, chipotle crema, crumbled queso on corn tortillas.
Traditional Guac$9.50
Guacamole with Jalapeño, tomato, red onion, cilantro and lime. Served with Corn tortilla chips and garnished with grilled flour tortilla chips.
Location

1688 W Traverse Pkwy,

Lehi UT

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
