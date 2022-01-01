Taqueria Cinco de Mayo
Come enjoy counter-served fresh and fast Mexican-American classics. We specialize in tacos, burritos, and Menudo on weekends!
FRENCH FRIES
4925 Olivehurst Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4925 Olivehurst Ave
Olivehurst CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Magoos - Marysville
Come in and enjoy!!
The Brick Coffee House Cafe
Located in downtown Marysville, cute cafe featuring a beautiful outdoor patio. Serving breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday 6-2:30. Open for special events and catering. Call for information 530-743-5283
Stassi's 4th Ward Tavern
Serving you, your parent & grandparents, for god knows how long!
AJ's Sandwiches, Marysville
Come in and enjoy!