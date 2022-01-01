Go
Taqueria Cinco de Mayo

Come enjoy counter-served fresh and fast Mexican-American classics. We specialize in tacos, burritos, and Menudo on weekends!

FRENCH FRIES

4925 Olivehurst Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (5341 reviews)

Popular Items

FIESTA FF$6.99
Our take on Asada Fries! Our fries are topped with Beans, melted shredded cheese, your choice of meat. Drizzled with Sour Cream, Tomatoes, Onions, and Cilantro. Add nacho cheese, jalapeños, or our Housemade smokey chipotle sauce for an added kick!
(x2) QuesaBirria Tacos *NEW*$5.99
Crispy, juicy, cheesy, and mouth watering! These QuesaBirria Tacos are new to our menu. We love them and we hope you do too!
CHEESE BURGER
Horchata
Mouth watering Horchata! Sweet rice water with natural cinnamon and vanilla.
Cinco Burger$5.99
Our Popular Cinco Burger comes with Bacon, Grilled Onions, Grilled Jalapenos, Avocado, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato.
Crispy Taco$1.00
Soft Taco$1.75
Wet Special Burrito
Try our burrito, smothered in Melted Shredded Cheese and our home-made enchilada sauce.
Breakfast Burrito
Our tasty breakfast burritos come loaded with Bacon, Ham, Chorizo, bits of Potato, Eggs, and Shredded Cheese. Perfect morning or lunch item!
Regular Burrito
The first burrito we had on our menu back in 1998! Our burrito comes with your choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, cilantro, lettuce, and Sour Cream. We have lots of add-ons to accommodate any taste buds!
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
Gift Cards
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

4925 Olivehurst Ave

Olivehurst CA

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
