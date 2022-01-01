Go
Taqueria Comalli

Tacos | Dillas | Tazónes | Tostadas | Guac
Family-owned New Age Taqueria with Mexican Roots & Soul

701 Court Street

Popular Items

El Camarón$4.50
Grilled seasoned shrimp topped with fresh black bean mango salsa, shredded red cabbage, drizzled with our house-made avocado crema. Served over two yellow corn tortillas
Guacamole & Chips$11.99
Made-to-Order Guacamole with a side of chips
Build Your Own Quesadilla$8.49
Build your own quesadilla creation! Includes your choice of three toppings to pair with grande mozzarella cheese stuffed in between two stone-ground yellow corn tortillas grilled to a crisp.
Mexican Rice$3.50
El Tazón (Bowl)$10.75
Our Tazónes (bowls) include the first three toppings served over our signature
Mexican rice and refried beans
El Chorizo$3.50
Locally-made ground pork sausage seasoned and marinated in Mexican spices. Topped with fresh diced onion and cilantro. Served over grilled corn tortillas
Tinga$3.50
Pulled chicken breast slow cooked in a chipotle, onion and tomato broth. Topped with fresh diced onion, and cilantro. Served over locally made grilled corn tortillas
El Jefe$3.50
Top choice flank steak thinly sliced and grilled to perfect tenderness with a touch of fried onion. Topped with fresh cilantro and fresh onion. Served over locally-made corn tortillas, grilled to a light crisp
Build-a-rrito$12.99
Filled with our signature rice and beans and with the choice of your favorite toppings, you can build up your perfect burrito!
Al Pastor$3.50
Hand carved pork tenderloin, marinaded in a blend of traditional Mexican herbs and spices. Topped with fresh diced onion, cilantro, and succulent pineapple.Served over locally made grilled corn tortillas
Location

701 Court Street

West Reading PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
