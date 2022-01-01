Taqueria Comalli
Tacos | Dillas | Tazónes | Tostadas | Guac
Family-owned New Age Taqueria with Mexican Roots & Soul
701 Court Street
Popular Items
Location
701 Court Street
West Reading PA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nonno Alby's Brick Oven Pizza - Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!
Let's Taco Bout It
Come in and enjoy!
B2 Bistro + Bar
Mediterranean influenced bar and bistro featuring the flavors of Italy, France and Spain with local craft beers and seasonal cocktails
The Farmhouse Kitchen Organic Cafe & Juice Bar
The Farmhouse Kitchen is an organic cafe and juice bar located on Penn Avenue in West Reading, PA.