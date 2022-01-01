Go
Toast

Taqueria de Tijuana

Come in and enjoy!

4211 Calloway Dr

No reviews yet

Location

4211 Calloway Dr

Mansfield TX

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0523

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Costa Vida - Mansfield

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired

360 Brunch House

No reviews yet

Rated DFW’s top brunch restaurant!

El Primo’s

No reviews yet

El Primo's Mexican Grill & Cantina uses fresh quality ingredients to create original hand-crafted recipes every single day.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston